Civil Axe Throwing coming soon to Mid City

A popular new entertainment trend is coming to Mid City.

Baton Rouge residents will be able to try their hand at launching an axe – lumberjack style – at a plank of wood. Civil Axe Throwing is planning to open a new location just next to Radio Bar, according to Secretary of State business filings.

The location will likely open toward the end of August, according to Scott Brewster, the company’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Its opening will be among a flurry of new openings for the business nationwide.

According to the company’s website, axe-throwing is $20 an hour per person and requires a signed waiver. Don’t worry about being inexperienced, Civil Axe Throwing coaches will provide guidance until you stick your first throw.

Civil Axe Throwing was established in 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama, and has multiple locations across the South. Currently they plan to open 15 or 16 new locations by the end of 2019 and then 25 to 30 by the end of 2020. New Orleans is being considered as one of the latest locations set to open in 2020, according to Brewster.

The company typically tries to establish locations around college campuses, which is why the new location will only be about a 10-minute drive from LSU.

“We’ve seen so much success in that type of market where we’re close to a university,” Brewster said. “Nobody really has captured that market there in Baton Rouge, and we see it as a huge opportunity for us to stake our flag in Louisiana.”

Although the collegiate crowd is a huge pull, axe-throwing demographics vary widely.

“We’ve seen as old as a 92-year-old throwing at one of our locations,” Brewster said. “We see more bachelorette parties than any group. I try and tell them, ‘Get your frustration out now, please don’t tell me you’re practicing.’”

Civil Axe Throwing also hosts an assortment of corporate events.

The new axe throwing destination will be one of the latest in a string of new entertainment attractions in Baton Rouge, recently following Top Golf. Along with Civil Axe Throwing, Stumpy’s Hatchet House, another axe throwing venue, is set to open in New Orleans.

Before long you’ll be able to say, “Hold my beer,” and toss an axe at a wall in the Red Stick.