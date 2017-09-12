Coach Orgeron needs to get his young team ready for the other noisiest stadium in the SEC: Mississippi State’s cowbell-filled Davis Wade Stadium.

His solution, according to The Advocate’s Ross Dellenger, involves a John Deere tractor and some really big speakers.

Dellenger reports that Coach O rigged up a tractor with the stereo system to blare the Bulldog fight song, recorded crowd noise, and cowbells. It’s a similar tactic Orgeron used last season to prepare the Tigers for road games – the Tigers defeated Texas A&M and Arkansas both on the road while Orgeron was interim coach.

It was good to be back in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/iPunRYIqoO — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 12, 2017

This season, though, there are many new faces on the field. The Advocate says the Tigers played a nation-high 20 rookies in their first two games of the season, and picked up nearly a dozen pre-snap penalties.

The Advocate has more on the pre-opener fixes over at their website.

