Closing: Lava Cantina Downtown

It’s a sad week for Baton Rouge restaurants.
The rock-n-roll themed Mexican restaurant has closed the doors to their downtown location. While Lava Cantina is officially closed to the public, the restaurant remain open for private events. According to The Business Report, the Lava Cantina staff was offered the option to transfer to other restaurant locations in Baton Rouge, Texas or Colorado.
On a positive note, check out Lava Cantina in Perkins Rowe for Restaurant Week, where you can score 3 courses of delicious Mexican food for only $25!