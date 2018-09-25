Dig Baton Rouge
Closing: The Melting Pot

7 hours ago

You’ve got five days to over-do with fondue.

The Melting Pot Baton Rouge originally opened in 1999 in the Esplanade Mall off of Corporate Blvd. According to a Facebook post, the Baton Rouge location decided not to renew their franchisee agreement and hoped to sell the location. Although, they were unable to sell and the location is still available.

The Melting Pot will be serving up decadent deals for their Farewell Fondue. The Chef’s Choice 4-course entree will be $29.95 per person September 23-29, 2018.

