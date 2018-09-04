Cloud Wine

Trendy wine and brews pair well with eclectic Mid City

When it comes to Baton Rouge neighborhoods, Mid City is rapidly becoming the one to watch. Known for its laid-back vibe and artisan appeal, it was the prime location for Gabe Daigle, owner of Mid City Craft Wine & Brew, to start his business, alongside his brother and co-owner, Jacob. Three months ago, the Mid City Craft Wine & Brew team opened the doors of their boutique wine and craft beer shop to the community during the annual Hot Art Cool Nights event and they have been gaining traction ever since.

Having a background working in wine distribution for 12 years and serving as the wine director of Alexander’s Highland Market, Daigle developed a strong customer base and knowledge of the wine industry which he has carried over into operating his own business. As the face of Mid City Craft Wine & Brew, he aimed to create a space where customers would feel both comfortable and intrigued through hands-on design and planning with longtime friend and local artist, T.J. Black. The layout consists of rustic walls, towering shelves showcasing an array of wine bottles, industrial wood-and-metal accents and an open floor plan, providing an inviting venue with a craftsman feel.

Along with a welcoming atmosphere, Mid City Craft Wine & Brew is also working to make shopping for wine affordable, and, let’s face it, less intimidating to those of us who are not exactly wine gurus.

“We’re a really approachable group of folks trying to take the stuffiness out of wine. Beer is already cool,” added Daigle. The shop features a curated wine collection from family-owned wineries and a wide range of beer from local breweries.

Perhaps the most unique aspect of Mid City Craft Wine & Brew are the variety of events they host, all free and open to the community.

“We do small tastings to educate people about the products we carry in a fun way,” explains Daigle.

Each event is structured differently, but Daigle is making an effort for the wine makers and beer brewers themselves to be present, whenever possible, during tastings to inform consumers on their products and be involved in the process. The idea is “to not only understand the brand, but meet the people behind it, the husband and wife teams,” informs Daigle, allowing customers to put real faces to labels.

Several events are on the horizon in the upcoming months, such as “Vending Machine Winery” on September 13th, featuring just-bottled new releases from a New Orleans meets Napa Valley winery, and “She’s Crafty,” a female-friendly function to honor the leading ladies behind breweries, which will be held September 28th.

At present, the Mid City Craft Wine & Brew team is settling in to their new location and brainstorming possibilities for future gatherings and community collaborations.

Daigle admits that his current project is “convincing customers that wine in a can is not a bad thing. You can always open a can and have a glass or two,” he suggests.

The team is consistently thinking outside the box, with pop-up events, guest chefs, and blind tastings as possible contenders for events down the line. Mid City Craft Wine & Brew can be contacted at [email protected] and followed on their Facebook page, MidCityCraft, to stay up-to-date on all happenings.

Whether searching for an end-of-the-workweek bottle of wine, a satisfying pairing for a candlelit dinner or just the perfect six-pack for a Saturday night, Mid City Craft Wine & Brew is a one-stop shop to meet your needs. Although new to the scene, this Mid City addition is here to stay, and it is charming the community one sip at a time.

Photos by Sean Gasser