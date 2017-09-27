Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Business

Club owner faces big back tax bill

Russell Jones
5 hours ago

A club and bar owner owes the city-parish more than $30,000 in back taxes and could face losing his license, according to reports.

The Business Report said John Delgado will go before the East Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control Board for a hearing Thursday about the delinquent taxes. He owns the Draft House Bar, Huey’s Bar and 1913.

The board could choose to pull his license for failing to pay the bill, but Delgado told the Business Report he’s sure he could pay it off by the end of the year. He says he’s already on a payment plan with the state for being behind on those taxes, but the city-parish has no such option.

Delgado, a former Metro Council member, said the troubles cropped up because of a slowdown in business downtown, as well as many new options pulling nightlife in other directions.

Read More

Image: Draft House Bar / Facebook

Comments

You may also like

BusinessFood & Drink

Big Squeezy squeezing out two new locations

The Big Squeezy juice bar will add two more locations to its acai-laden lineup in the coming months, according to a report. Big Squeezy owner Ash Shoukry told the Business Report they will take over the TCBY location at the Bocage Village Shopping...

5 hours ago

september

27sep(sep 27)7:00 pm(sep 27)7:00 pmBand of Horses

27sep(sep 27)8:00 pm(sep 27)8:00 pmDisney Trivia Night

28sep(sep 28)6:00 pm(sep 28)6:00 pmFall Cocktail Release Party

28sep(sep 28)7:00 pm(sep 28)7:00 pmAlpha Omega Wine Dinner

28sep(sep 28)8:00 pm(sep 28)8:00 pmComedy Étouffée with Will Merrill

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X