Club owner faces big back tax bill

A club and bar owner owes the city-parish more than $30,000 in back taxes and could face losing his license, according to reports.

The Business Report said John Delgado will go before the East Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control Board for a hearing Thursday about the delinquent taxes. He owns the Draft House Bar, Huey’s Bar and 1913.

The board could choose to pull his license for failing to pay the bill, but Delgado told the Business Report he’s sure he could pay it off by the end of the year. He says he’s already on a payment plan with the state for being behind on those taxes, but the city-parish has no such option.

Delgado, a former Metro Council member, said the troubles cropped up because of a slowdown in business downtown, as well as many new options pulling nightlife in other directions.

Image: Draft House Bar / Facebook