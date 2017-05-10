LSU Coach Ed Orgeron apparently loves energy drinks, and when the mood strikes, he can drink a lot of them in a day.

While speaking on “The Dan Le Batard Show” on ESPN Radio earlier Wednesday, Orgeron divulged that he sometimes drinks eight to 10 energy drinks a day, according to Gridiron Now. Yeah, you read that right. You can hear Orgeron talking about the habit below:

Ed Orgeron says when he's drinking, he'll have 8-10 energy drinks a day: "If we do something LSU we're going to do it full speed." pic.twitter.com/ecea92OAyR — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 10, 2017

“If we’re going to do something here at LSU, we do it full speed, my man,” Orgeron said in the chat.

