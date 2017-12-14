Dig Baton Rouge
‘Cocha’ creating buzz for downtown fine dining

Russell Jones
6 hours ago

A year after its open, Cocha on Sixth Street is folding in well to the surging downtown food scene.

A recent review in The Advocate hailed the fresh, globally-inspired offerings as “the downtown gem you’ve been waiting for.”

Opened in 2016 by Saskia Spanoff and husband Enrique Pinerua, Cocha delivers a fusion of Venezuelan and Southern cuisine combined with seasonally-fresh veggies served farm-to-table. The menu covers everything: breakfast, lunch, dinner, as well as drinks and coffee.

Now Cocha’s Filipino-style ceviche, along with Magpie Cafe’s crafted coffees and Cafe Mimi’s pho, are drawing the kind of trendy and mouth-watering attention that has been focused on the Mid-City or Overpass areas.

Cocha also serves weekend brunch starting at 11 a.m., with daily happy hour specials 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free parking is on the corner of Main and Sixth.

Image: Cocha / Facebook

Comments

