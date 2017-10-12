Cochon de lait now on display at TJ Ribs

Renovations to TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway are complete, as is a new addition to the Baton Rouge BBQ staple: a cochon de lait pit with roast pig on the menu each evening.

Chef John Folse consulted on the roasting pit’s design and construction, which is in the center of the restaurant on full display.

“It was important for us to do the cochon de lait the right way, the traditional way,” said general manager Rachel Gautreau. “We wanted to share a part of our Louisiana heritage with our guests and we knew John Folse was the man for the job.”

The restaurant’s blog said pigs will be prepared each morning and slow-roasted over pecan wood before being served starting at 5 p.m. Folse’s recipe for cochon de lait will be the guide for the meal, which was also posted on the blog.

Gautreau said other renovations to the restaurant include bigger televisions, more beer taps, and an improved atmosphere for diners.

Image: TJ Ribs