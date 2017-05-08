A Baton Rouge coffee truck is looking to the community to help rebuild the operation following a fire last week.

The family owned truck, Small Coffee Big Taste, suffered a fire May 5 that destroyed the business, according to its GoFundMe page. The family’s goal is to receive $100,000 to reopen the truck.

“We are devastated to announce that our six-week old business Small Coffee Big Taste, a two year concept that took us seven months to build, went up in flames on Cinco De Mayo day. We are so extremely happy that no one was hurt and we hope that from the ashes, we can rebuild our family business again. We invested everything into this family business, built it ourselves, worked 84 hours every week, cashed in two IRA’s – there is no plan B,” the GoFundMe page says. “We normally ask nothing from anyone because we take care of ourselves, however – in this time of need, we are asking for your support to help us rebuild our business.”

