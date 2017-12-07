Dig Baton Rouge
Cold, wet weather canceling some events

Russell Jones
21 hours ago

The frigid blast hitting Louisiana right now is bringing with it wet, cold conditions which some event organizers are not fans of.

Several events are pushing back or canceling over the next couple of days because of the cold.

  • Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General are still going on, but the Family Night activities are canceled for Thursday night. They will hold two more Family Nights on Dec. 14 and 21.
  • BREC’s Caroling in the Park this Friday has been canceled. According to WBRZ.com, BREC said final setup for lights and decorations couldn’t happen in the weather. They will instead hold a lighting ceremony Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
  • Chef Ryan Andre’s venison dinner at the Red Stick Spice Company has been canceled, and will be rescheduled after the holidays.
  • In Denham Springs, the Kiwanis Christmas tree lighting has been pushed back a week to Dec. 14.

If an event you’re interested in is coming up in the next few days, keep an eye on the organization’s social media page for last-minute changes due to things like poor visibility, low temps or bad road conditions.

