Greetings, all Baton Rouge seafood and oyster lovers! Seafood season could not have come any faster this year, and it goes without saying, we’ve probably eaten our body weight in it already. It can also be said that we certainly don’t mind having more!

We are counting down the days (39!) for the Second Annual Baton Rouge Oyster Festival at Galvez Plava in downtown Baton Rouge. The official music lineup was recently released, and you’ll get the chance to check out Toad the Wet Sprocket, Meriwether, The Soul Rebels, & J & The Causeways while enjoying the best local food from your favorite spots in Baton Rouge.

There will also be several competitions that you can have a chance to partake in. In fact, if you find joy in shucking some oysters, then we’ve found the perfect competition for you.

A Bayou Mind Riddle

On Thursday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m., Jolie Pearl will host the Oyster Festival’s shucking contest preliminaries. This fast and fun contest is open to anyone and everyone to join – professional, hobbyist, enthusiasts alike! The top 5 winners of this event will go on to compete in the shucking finals on the Big Stage during the 2019 Baton Rouge Oyster Festival on May 10.

More information can be found here. If you’d like to partake in the shucking preliminaries, contact eric.carnegie.gm@gmail.com and get signed up!