Come Taste America with James Beard chefs

Russell Jones
15 hours ago

The Taste America tour from the James Beard Foundation will make its way through Baton Rouge and New Orleans next week.

The cross-country tour with featured chefs creating one-of-a-kind meals will stop in New Orleans for dinner on Oct. 6, then feature a free cooking demonstration and book signing by James Beard Award-winner Rocco Dispirito in Baton Rouge the next day.

Dispirito’s demonstration will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at Sur la Table in Perkins Rowe. The Taste America event in New Orleans will be at the Royal Sonesta hotel and feature several local and celebrity chefs serving a five-course meal.

Tickets for both events are still available – single tickets for the New Orleans dinner are $300 with VIP packages available, while the Baton Rouge event has limited space remaining.

