Come Taste America with James Beard chefs

The Taste America tour from the James Beard Foundation will make its way through Baton Rouge and New Orleans next week.

The cross-country tour with featured chefs creating one-of-a-kind meals will stop in New Orleans for dinner on Oct. 6, then feature a free cooking demonstration and book signing by James Beard Award-winner Rocco Dispirito in Baton Rouge the next day.

Dispirito’s demonstration will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at Sur la Table in Perkins Rowe. The Taste America event in New Orleans will be at the Royal Sonesta hotel and feature several local and celebrity chefs serving a five-course meal.

Tickets for both events are still available – single tickets for the New Orleans dinner are $300 with VIP packages available, while the Baton Rouge event has limited space remaining.

Image: James Beard Foundation