Coming Down: Slinky’s bar to close next month

Popular Chimes Street bar Slinky’s will shut its doors in the next couple of months, according to owner Pamela Sandoz.

The Advocate reported earlier this week that the building Slinky’s occupies is up for sale. They said Sandoz told them she hasn’t been able to reach an agreement over the lease, and so will close at the end of February.

“As disappointed as I am, it’s been one hell of a ride, and I am grateful to each and every one of you who’s allowed me to live my dream and keep my so very non grownup job for the last two decades!” Sandoz said on Facebook.

Slinky’s will hold a “Last Call” party on Jan. 20, with another celebration planned for Feb. 17 to mark the bar’s 19th anniversary.

“Details to follow, but y’all PLEASE come retrieve all of your underwear from the rafters!” Sandoz asked.

Image: Slinky’s Tavern / Facebook