Coming in hot: burrito drone deliveries tested

Someday, Baton Rouge: some day soon. We will know what it’s like to have burritos airdropped to our backyards.

Google’s Project Wing announced Tuesday they will start drone deliveries of wrapped cheesy, meaty goodness into the backyards of Australians as part of tests for drone food deliveries. It follows tests at Virginia Tech in early 2016 where hot food was delivered to an open field.

The testing ground, according to a company blog post: rural Caberra, where it’s a 40-minute drive to get anything from a store. Kind of like trying to get to Chipotle from the wrong side of LSU.

Drones will deliver food from two businesses, taqueria Guzman y Gomez and pharmacy Chemist Warehouse, into people’s backyards. The challenge according to X, the division of Google responsible for Project Wing, is that each yard is going to have different terrain and obstacles for the automated drones to navigate.

Other retailers are also busy spinning up drone delivery projects, according to CNN Money. Domino’s pizza began delivering hot pie last year to customers in New Zealand, while Amazon successfully dropped off a bag of popcorn and a Fire tablet to a customer in the U. K. last December.

Image: Google