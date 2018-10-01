Baton Rouge celebrates Women’s Week

For seventeen years the Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge has continuously brought women from our community and surrounding communities together to celebrate what it means to be a woman. This annual weeklong event combines strengthening exercises and fun activities to allow women the opportunity to explore new things. DIG was excited to sit down with the President of the Women’s Council, Sherie Thomas, to get some history behind Women’s Week, her inspirations for this year’s theme, and what activities are to be expected.

How did Women’s Week begin?

Women’s Week began 17 years ago as a gift from the Women’s Council to women in community. WCGBR wanted to acknowledge the hard work that women in the community provide at work and home. The hard work of women doesn’t go unnoticed and WCGBR wanted to provide women the opportunity to have a break to meet new women, try new services and learn of new product.

Are there any women who inspired you to start working with such a powerful cause?

Karen Vingelo and Willie Johnson were huge inspirations in the decision for me working with such a powerful organization.

How did you and your staff come up with this year’s theme “Coming TogetHER”?

“Coming TogetHER” was created to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion. When women come together amazing things happen, when women work together phenomenal success occurs. “Coming TogetHER” is not only about the theme for Women’s Week; but also, the passion of outreach to extend hearts and hands to uplift a woman. We are coming to get HER!

Is this a free event? Do interested participants need to sign up in advance for the activities?

Women’s Week is 115 events in 10 days, 108 events are absolutely free. Women’s Week Kick-Off Luncheon & Fashion Show will occur on October 5th at Marriott Baton Rouge.

Can you give some examples of things to expect during the workshops and demonstrations?

Women’s Week activities range from opioid workshops, salary negotiation seminars, painting, sexual education, mental health to line dance and chair dancing classes. Some things to expect are:

Event 1: Credit to Closing Financial Literacy by The Credit Score Queen

Event 2: It’s Your Will by Turner Law Firm

Event 3: Me Too: Understanding State & Federal Regulations by Governors of Human Rights

Event 4: Tuesday Talk with Tacos and Tequila

Does working within an all female staff strengthen the outcome of this event? If so, how?

Yes, having an all female staff is powerful to strengthen the effectiveness of outcome of the event and the organizational mission to connect, promote and empower women. As we come togetHER, we are the village!!

Women’s Week will take place from October 5-October 14. Registration is recommended for all events and tickets can be purchased online at www.womensweekbr.org.

Illustration by Sarah Amacker