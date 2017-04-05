When you buy a bag of a new blend of Community Coffee, you don’t just get a cup of joe — you help an important cause.

For every dollar coupon redeemed on Community’s new Amber Sunrise blend, the company will give a dollar to gulf coast land preservation efforts, according to a Community Coffee news release.

“We’ve been listening to our customers and think the Amber Sunrise™ Blend is just what light-roast coffee lovers need to start the day off right,” said Scott Eckert, Vice President of Marketing, Community Coffee Company. “Plus, given our ongoing commitment to local communities, we think Community® coffee fans will take advantage of this great opportunity to support our coastal roots.”

The coffee is available at a number of grocery stores in the Southeast, including Albertson’s, Brookshire’s, Brookshire Brothers, Randall’s, Rouse’s, Spring Market, Super 1, Tom Thumb and Winn-Dixie.

