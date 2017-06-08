Companion Animal Alliance needs volunteers, shelter is full
Baton Rouge animal shelter Companion Animal Alliance is full and needs volunteers, according to a report from WAFB. The shelter (2680 Progress Road) also needs people in the Baton Rouge area to foster and adopt pets.
You can see some pets that are available on the shelter’s website. More information on fostering and volunteering is available here.
READ MORE
Pistol rocked the Adopt a Pet segment Wednesday at the end of the 5:00 news on @wafb 👏🐶 She's a 3 month old Catahoula Cur pup 💕 We are busting at the seams with puppies and adult dogs. AND kittens 🐱Come see us 7 days a week 10a-5p. #tvstar #adoptyournewbestfriend #redstick #bestpetsintown #batonrouge #wafb #catahoulasofinstagram #louisianastatedog ⚜️