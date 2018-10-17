Prior to their collision with the Sunshine Bridge on Friday, Marquette Transportation was found to be involved in at least 27 other bridge accidents in the last 5 years. At least 5 of theses accidents have been deemed “serious” by the United States Coast Guard and have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Read more about the details on Marquette Transportation’s accidents from WAFB.com.

The DOTD reports that they are continuing to find damage on the Sunshine Bridge and it is expected to be closed for months as it has been considered unsafe for traffic.