Company involved in Sunshine Bridge accident also found involved in 27 other bridge accidents

7 hours ago

Prior to their collision with the Sunshine Bridge on Friday, Marquette Transportation was found to be involved in at least 27 other bridge accidents in the last 5 years. At least 5 of theses accidents have been deemed “serious” by the United States Coast Guard and have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Read more about the details on Marquette Transportation’s accidents from WAFB.com.

The DOTD reports that they are continuing to find damage on the Sunshine Bridge and it is expected to be closed for months as it has been considered unsafe for traffic.

 

News

Register to VOTE!

Election season is upon us! The deadline to register to vote online is October 16. Visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website to see all of the ways that you can register or if you have moved and would like to change your voting parish...

1 day ago

