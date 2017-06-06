Singer-songwriter Conor Oberst is heading down South this fall, and he’s making at stop at the Varsity Theatre on the tour, according to his website. He’ll perform on Oct. 25 with special guests The Felice Brothers.

Oberst is best known for the indie rock group Bright Eyes, but he’s also played in Monsters of Folk, Desaparecidos, Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band and more. The artist recently went solo and released his seventh album, “Ruminations,” last year.

Listen to some of Oberst’s work below:

