Cosplay And Comics Await at This Weekend’s Mid City Micro-Con

Comic book fans of all ages and genders are invited to partake in the 2nd Annual Mid City Micro-Con, this Saturday, at The East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this free event will showcase comic book creators and artists who are already involved in the industry to those who are seeking greater representation within the scene.

Local artists, from across the state and the Capital City, will be able to show off their creations as well, due to the Con’s policy of not charging a table fee for vendors to participate. Waving the fee has allowed more access for local creators to promote themselves who currently may not have the means to.

Participants will be able to enjoy several panel discussions and workshops, whose topics range from how to work with ink on B ristol paper, how to develop worlds and characters, cosplay workshops, and more.

Speaking of Cosplay, Con attendees are encouraged to go full out and wear their favorite superhero outfit for the Con’s Cosplay competition. Participants will be judged based upon their costumes originality and creativity, craftsmanship, effort, embodiment, and overall effect. If you are interested in participating, see the official rules here.

Chicago born illustrator and artist, Ashley A. Woods is this year’s Special Guest! Known for her works (Millennia War, Niobe: She is Life, and Tomb Raider, along with several others), Ms. Woods will be giving two presentations on Saturday. The first will be a group panel discussion focusing on the impact of comics in our world, and later she will conduct an art workshop that 30 attendees can sign up for upon entry. You will not want to miss this networking opportunity for comic book fans and artists alike!

This event stresses inclusivity and the positive impact that representation can have on the community. Be sure to come out and show your support for our local art and comic scene as it continues to develop into a hot spot for creativity that anyone can be a part of!

If you’d like to attend or learn more information about this fun filled event, please follow the link here.