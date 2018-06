Grab your cowboy boots and sunblock, Bayou Country Superfest could be returning to Tiger Stadium.

According The Business Report, both Visit Baton Rouge and LSU are open to hosting Bayou Country Superfest again. The weekend-long event brought a large boost of tourism to the otherwise slow Memorial Day weekend. The country concert was moved to the Superdome in 2017 because Tiger Stadium was undergoing renovations.

