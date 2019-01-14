Dig Baton Rouge
Icing on the cake: Counterspace adds second location

Popular Baton Rouge bakery Counterspace is expanding its operation with a second location in 2019.

Launching in the Acadian Perkins shopping plaza on Perkins Road, the new location will help fulfill the artisan bakery’s wholesale and special-order needs.

The second storefront will also feature dining and retail space, with room set aside for classes and special events.

In addition to delectable baked goods, Counterspace will offer coffee from Mojo Coffee Roasters, as well as grab-and-go lunches from MJ’s cafe.

The opening date for the new Counterspace has not yet been determined, but will surely be there by the time you’ve dropped any silly resolutions to give up sweets in the new year.

