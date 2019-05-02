CounterspaceBR celebrates its Grand Opening!

CounterspaceBR – the artisan bakery with creative desserts made from scratch in the heart of Baton Rouge – will hold a week of festivities to celebrate its grand opening at 3753 Perkins Road, Suite D.

To mark the completion of its new guest seating area and event space, CounterspaceBR will offer the following special deals and activities throughout next week:

Tuesday – 20% off everything all day (excludes custom and catering orders)

Wednesday – One free 12 oz. coffee with any purchase

Thursday – floral arranging class with Mary Johnston of Merry Floral (tickets available on Eventbrite)

Friday – $4 slices of cake

Saturday – cake decorating demonstration from 2-4 pm

Started as a side project and creative outlet for owner Sarah Joy Hays, CounterspaceBR has grown from her kitchen to the MidCity Makers Market to White Star Market to a standalone location on Perkins Road near Acadian Thruway. Hays has insisted throughout on maintaining a commitment to producing the most delicious cakes, cookies, and breakfast items.

“I’m extremely grateful for the way neighbors, friends, strangers, and regulars came together through our Kickstarter last month to help fund the renovation project and afford us the ability to furnish the room as well,” Hays said, regarding the newly finished construction. She added, “That sort of capital was just the boost we needed to grow to serve our community better.”