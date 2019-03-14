CounterspaceBR Shifts Focus to Southdowns

CounterspaceBR, the artisan bakery with creative desserts made by hand in the heart of Baton Rouge, will leave White Star Market on March 31 in order to focus on growing its standalone location at 3753 Perkins Road.



Started as a side project and creative outlet for owner Sarah Joy Hays, CounterspaceBR has seen an ever-increasing demand for its cookies and custom cakes. Its new Southdowns production kitchen and retail space will continue turning out the chocolate chip cookies, beautifully decorated cakes and breakfast pastries that have made CounterspaceBR so popular with its patrons at White Star and the local coffee shops that carry its products.

The new location also affords CounterspaceBR the opportunity to expand its offerings to include coffee from Mojo Coffee Roasters of New Orleans and grab-and-go lunch options from the popular MJ’s Cafe. Additionally, CounterspaceBR will be offering delivery via the Waitr app in the coming weeks from the Southdowns location.

CounterspaceBR is also seeking funding to renovate its side dining area into a gathering place by means of a Kickstarter campaign. In addition to serving as expanded seating for its new Carpool Happy Hour, the room will be transformed into a welcoming and attractive environment for the community to hold special events. Hays looks forward to welcoming Baton Rouge in for birthday parties, wedding and baby showers, cooking classes, and all sorts of gatherings.

More information on CounterspaceBR and its new location can be found here.