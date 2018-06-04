CounterspaceBR to open in White Star Market

Dig Baton Rouge
As if White Star Market wasn’t perfect enough, CounterspaceBR is bringing baked goods to our tables and we couldn’t be more excited. Sarah Hays, a local artisan baker, will open her first brick and mortar location inside the food hall starting on Father’s Day, June 17th. Counterspace’s menu will consist of her extremely popular cookies, cakes, and other dessert treats along with an expansion of breakfast items like pastries and avocado toast. Yes, you read that right AVOCADO TOAST. You can visit CounterspaceBR Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Saturday 7am-9pm, and Sunday 8am-4pm.

