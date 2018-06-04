CounterspaceBR to open in White Star Market

As if White Star Market wasn’t perfect enough, CounterspaceBR is bringing baked goods to our tables and we couldn’t be more excited. Sarah Hays, a local artisan baker, will open her first brick and mortar location inside the food hall starting on Father’s Day, June 17th. Counterspace’s menu will consist of her extremely popular cookies, cakes, and other dessert treats along with an expansion of breakfast items like pastries and avocado toast. Yes, you read that right AVOCADO TOAST. You can visit CounterspaceBR Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Saturday 7am-9pm, and Sunday 8am-4pm.
01jun7:00 pm17(jun 17)7:00 pmPlaymakers Presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
June 1-17
June 1-17
1 (Friday) 7:00 pm - 17 (Sunday) 9:00 pm
LSU Claude L. Shaver Theatre
Dalrymple Drive Louisiana State University Baton Rouge, LA 70803
05junalldayallday$5 Burger Night @ Olive or Twist
$5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday!
Come for lunch, come again for dinner!
$5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday! Do we need to say more??
Image via Olive or Twist Instagram
All Day (Tuesday)
Olive or Twist
7248 Perkins Rd, Ste A Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
05jun(jun 5)8:00 pm(jun 5)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!
Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge's BEST Karaoke Party tonite-- Kings of Karaoke! It's DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night! Bring your entire crew
Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge’s BEST Karaoke Party tonite– Kings of Karaoke! It’s DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night!
Bring your entire crew to jump on stage and sing along! And because it’s SERVICE INDUSTRY NITE, enjoy $6 wells all nite long along with other great food, drinks, & yes, music! Check out all the new craft drafts on tap plus over 75 Imports and the best selections of spirits around! Our kitchen is always serving fantastic food until 1am!
We open at 4:30pm!
For more information including our weekly entertainment lineup , HUGE BEER MENU, and drink specials, visit www.StationSportsBar.com! Be sure to sign up for the mailing list to take advantage of members-only alerts and discounts!
(Tuesday) 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
06jun(jun 6)11:30 am(jun 6)11:30 amPint Night @ The Bulldog
Come enjoy the multiple beers on tap at the Bulldog and take your cup home with you!
Come enjoy the multiple beers on tap at the Bulldog and take your cup home with you!
Time
(Wednesday) 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Location
The Bulldog
4385 Perkins Rd, # 15, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808