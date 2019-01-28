Cozy up with shelter pets of the week, Verdi and Freckles

Winter blues got you down? Cuddle up with a new four-legged friend! Visit our shelter pets of the week, Verdi and Freckles, today!

Verdi is a handsome 4-year-old lover boy. He was recently abandoned and is now looking for a purrmanent home where he can spend his days playing and lounging with his people. Verdi is loving and loyal and hopes to find the same in his new home!

Visit Verdi at Cat Haven!



To learn more about Verdi and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Having been at the shelter since November 2, Freckles has been at the shelter the longest. Shocking, right? Freckles is just over two years old, knows sit, house trained and loves to play.

Come see Freckles at CAA today!

This retriever mix gets along with other dogs and is just an all around great dog. Stop by Companion Animal Alliance any day of the week between the hours of 10 and 5 to spend some time with Freckles and see if you will be the one that will end her run as the dog with the longest stay.

CAA is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional info, call CAA at (225) 408-5360