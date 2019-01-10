Craft beer boom: new brews in 2019

This year promises some huge growth in Baton Rouge’s craft beer scene, which is currently comprised of just two breweries – Tin Roof and Southern Craft Brewing.

Cypress Coast Brewing Co.

Cypress Coast announced that the zoning was approved at their perspective space on Government Street in October. According to Facebook, they are shooting for a Fall 2019 opening, which will make them Mid City’s first brewery.

Rally Cap Brewing Company

Construction has already started at Rally Cap’s baseball-themed space on Pennywood Ave, just off of Siegen Lane. The 9,400 square-foot space is sizeable enough for a new brew house, and should feature an outdoor patio space and a wide range of beer. A late spring/early summer opening is expected.

Le Chien Brewing Co.

A father-son team is planning to open this man’s-best-friend-inspired brew pub in Baton Rouge. The latest news we have is that they have their eye on a Highland Road space near I-10. If there are puppies and beer, we’re in!

Gilla Brewing Co.

Gilla is aiming to be Ascension Parish’s first craft brewery. A group of home brewers in Gonzales will open for business on Hwy. 44 this summer. They plan to brew lots of small batches and a wide variety of beer styles.

MID TAP

An honorable mention of this list goes to MID TAP, Baton Rouge’s first self-serve beer bar coming to Lee and Burbank. Look for them this Spring. Baton Rouge is also promising a few great options for anyone not into beer. 3Tails Wine and Cheese, a new wine shop, hails from the sommelier of Mouton in White Start so the selection promises to be outstanding.

If cocktails are more your style, the mixology kings over at Hayride Scandal are seeking to rezone a Government Street spot to open a new, small neighborhood bar.

What's your favorite craft beer, and which of these new offerings are you checking out first?