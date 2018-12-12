Craft Distillery coming to Gonzales

Fans of the hard stuff in the Baton Rouge region will have one more reason to celebrate the New Year. Sugarfield Spirits, a new craft distillery planned for the East Bank business park in Gonzales, is set to break ground in early 2019.

Sugarfield made news earlier this year when it was granted an 8-year industrial tax exemption by the Gonzales city council.

According to an announcement from Ascension Economic Development Corp, a not-for-profit corporation that works to maximize economic opportunity in Ascension Parish, the new distillery will use locally grown sugarcane to make vodka, rum and gin, and is targeting a 2019 opening.

“We look forward to planting roots in Gonzales and flourishing within the Ascension Parish community,” said part-owner and Baton Rouge area physician Thomas Soltau.

Plans for the distillery include a 5,000 square-foot facility near the corner of LA-44 and LA-30 that will be equipped for public tours. Bottoms up, BR!