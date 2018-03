If you can’t smoke it, drink it right?

Keith Villa, the mastermind behind Blue Moon is brewing up 3 different weed based beers that are alcohol free, but use weed to mimic the effects of drinking. Of course, the beers are only allowed in states where weed is legal, so Coloradans will be getting the first taste this fall, with other states soon to follow. Read more about the science behind these new brews here.