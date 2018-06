Creole Cabana is set to open its first location at The Oasis, a patio and beach volleyball court.

BR’s newest summer recreational development, The Oasis, offers retail shopping, private events and its own beach volleyball league. The Oasis has been open for about 2 weeks and features 7 sand volleyball courts, an 18 round virtual golf game and a live music stage. Creole Cabana is a new concept from Sammy’s Grill that combines Caribbean and Creole cuisine and will open on July 8th.