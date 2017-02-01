A new type of spa is planned for Perkins Rowe.

NeuBody Cryotherapy Spa, owned by Mario Tagle, is slated for a spring opening, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. Cryotherapy is a treatment that uses cold temperatures to help reduce inflammation in patients. Tagle came across the treatment after suffering from a broken ankle.

“It’s like walking into a full body freezer somebody may have at a restaurant,” Tagle said, according to The Business Report. “By the time you start feeling really cold, that’s when it’s over.”

This will be the second Cryotherapy center in Baton Rouge. The temperatures in NeuBody’s cryotherapy chambers will range from negative 238 to negative 292 Fahrenheit.

