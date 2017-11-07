Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Curbside celebrates 1 year open with burgers, giveaways

Russell Jones
21 hours ago

One year ago, Curbside opened their first brick and mortar establishment on Government Street. This week they’re celebrating with special burger team-ups featuring other restaurants in town and giving away the chance to get free burgers for a year.

Each day from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 Curbside will offer a different collaboration burger, featuring special creations from Government Taco, Tiger Deaux-Nuts, The Overpass Merchant, LIT Pizza, and Barbosa’s Barbecue and Catering.

Every time people buy a collaboration burger, they will enter a raffle for prizes from the participating restaurants. One winner drawn during LSU’s game against Arkansas Saturday will also win free burgers for a year.

For Tuesday, Gov’t Taco lent their expertise to make this Taco Tuesday-inspired burger.

Curbside also scheduled live music for Friday night, and will hold their first official brunch this Sunday.

Also – did we mention their Johnnie Walker Salted Caramel Boozie Shake?

Yeah. Yeah, they made that too.

