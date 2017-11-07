Curbside celebrates 1 year open with burgers, giveaways

One year ago, Curbside opened their first brick and mortar establishment on Government Street. This week they’re celebrating with special burger team-ups featuring other restaurants in town and giving away the chance to get free burgers for a year.

Each day from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 Curbside will offer a different collaboration burger, featuring special creations from Government Taco, Tiger Deaux-Nuts, The Overpass Merchant, LIT Pizza, and Barbosa’s Barbecue and Catering.

Every time people buy a collaboration burger, they will enter a raffle for prizes from the participating restaurants. One winner drawn during LSU’s game against Arkansas Saturday will also win free burgers for a year.

For Tuesday, Gov’t Taco lent their expertise to make this Taco Tuesday-inspired burger.

Curbside also scheduled live music for Friday night, and will hold their first official brunch this Sunday.

Also – did we mention their Johnnie Walker Salted Caramel Boozie Shake?

Yeah. Yeah, they made that too.