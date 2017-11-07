Curbside celebrates 1 year open with burgers, giveaways

One year ago, Curbside opened their first brick and mortar establishment on Government Street. This week they’re celebrating with special burger team-ups featuring other restaurants in town and giving away the chance to get free burgers for a year.
Each day from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 Curbside will offer a different collaboration burger, featuring special creations from Government Taco, Tiger Deaux-Nuts, The Overpass Merchant, LIT Pizza, and Barbosa’s Barbecue and Catering.
Every time people buy a collaboration burger, they will enter a raffle for prizes from the participating restaurants. One winner drawn during LSU’s game against Arkansas Saturday will also win free burgers for a year.
For Tuesday, Gov’t Taco lent their expertise to make this Taco Tuesday-inspired burger.
🍔 CURBSIDE COLLAB #2 🍔 The Gov’t Burger – @jayducote Coffee + Ancho Chili Rubbed Beef, Chihuahua Cheese, Poblano Pico, Roasted Garlic Mayo + Honey Gastrique’d @holanolafoods tortilla strips. Tuesday is on thanks to our amigos from @govttaco! . . . #oneyearanniversary #curbsidecollabs #vivalatacos #vivalaburgers #eatCURBSIDE
Curbside also scheduled live music for Friday night, and will hold their first official brunch this Sunday.
Also – did we mention their Johnnie Walker Salted Caramel Boozie Shake?
Yeah. Yeah, they made that too.
🍨 CURBSIDE SHAKE COLLAB 🍨 The Johnnie Walker Salted Caramel Boozie Shake. Shout out to @johnniewalker for the inspiration on this one. It’s running Monday thru Sunday of next week. . . . #oneyearanniversary #curbsidecollabs #lsufootball #bamahateweek #saturdaysarefortheburgers #booziemilkshake #eatCURBSIDE