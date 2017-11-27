Cyber Monday links, tips for shopping success

Now that Black Friday’s out the way, we can really get down to business and do some serious shopping from the comfort of our keyboards.

Cyber Monday may have the name recognition and trend locked down — 56 percent of Americans say they’re shopping online today, and likely to spend an average of $205 according to the Washington Post — but let’s be real, deals have been going on since last week and are still going to be pushing for people to spend all the way through the end of this week.

Here, then, are some of the biggest deals and trends happening across the web right now.

Trends

Most big retailers are offering site-wide sales rather than individual item discounts, which is commonly seen on Black Friday. This helps them move out inventory which is hanging around after the big shopping weekend.

Travel is a good buy according to DealNews.com, which offers a few extra tips such as booking directly through a hotel’s website to score extra savings. Hotels.com has some packages marked down as much as 50 percent, and off-strip Vegas hotel stays could be under $20 a night right now. Just check the fine print, and be flexible on your destination airport or travel times to get the biggest deals.

Security is a big concern this year. Privacy advocates are touting savings for Virtual Private Network services, or VPNs, which encrypt internet traffic to protect against snooping ISPs or criminals. Officials are also warning consumers to browse safely, and never buy items while on an open and unsecured wifi connection.

Deal Roundups