Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Cyber Monday links, tips for shopping success

Russell Jones
10 hours ago

Now that Black Friday’s out the way, we can really get down to business and do some serious shopping from the comfort of our keyboards.

Cyber Monday may have the name recognition and trend locked down — 56 percent of Americans say they’re shopping online today, and likely to spend an average of $205 according to the Washington Post — but let’s be real, deals have been going on since last week and are still going to be pushing for people to spend all the way through the end of this week.

Here, then, are some of the biggest deals and trends happening across the web right now.

Trends

  • Most big retailers are offering site-wide sales rather than individual item discounts, which is commonly seen on Black Friday. This helps them move out inventory which is hanging around after the big shopping weekend.
  • Travel is a good buy according to DealNews.com, which offers a few extra tips such as booking directly through a hotel’s website to score extra savings. Hotels.com has some packages marked down as much as 50 percent, and off-strip Vegas hotel stays could be under $20 a night right now. Just check the fine print, and be flexible on your destination airport or travel times to get the biggest deals.
  • Security is a big concern this year. Privacy advocates are touting savings for Virtual Private Network services, or VPNs, which encrypt internet traffic to protect against snooping ISPs or criminals. Officials are also warning consumers to browse safely, and never buy items while on an open and unsecured wifi connection.

Deal Roundups

  • kinjaDeals has become a go-to source for daily deals and savings on everything from gadgets and video games to furniture and clothing. Their Cyber Monday roundup includes the best-ofs from Amazon, social media, and elsewhere.
  • BuzzFeed also rounds up deals through sites many other bigger outlets wouldn’t list, such as NastyGal, Torrid, and Birchbox.
  • CyberMonday.com rounds up the biggest retailers and brands, with ads and opportunities for deals on Nike, Bose, Samsung, and other big names.
  • Forbes drills down to the very best stuff on offer, as well as listing some questionable sales you may be better off avoiding.

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do Monday, Nov. 27

Get out the ugly sweaters and put away the turkey baster: Christmas season has begun. Here’s a few ways to help get into the holiday spirit, or get away from it if you’re working eight hours around someone playing “Jingle Bell...

9 hours ago

november

27nov(nov 27)6:00 pm(nov 27)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

28nov(nov 28)11:00 am(nov 28)11:00 amTipsy Margarita Tuesdays

28nov(nov 28)6:00 pm(nov 28)6:00 pmHoliday Cocktail Party Cooking Class

28nov(nov 28)7:00 pm(nov 28)7:00 pmHoliday Social and Networking

29nov(nov 29)11:00 am(nov 29)11:00 amHPH Holiday Pop Up!

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X