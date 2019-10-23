“Inspire. Educate. Stimulate.”



These are the main pillars for Of Moving Colors Productions, a Baton Rouge-based organization presenting dance activities that inspire the community. Each year, the organization hosts major productions and educational outreaches to bring modern dance to as many people as possible.



In its 2018-19 season, dancers performed in three shows: Come Together, Kick it Out … Around the World, and Tell Me More. With awe-inspiring performances, Of Moving Colors continues to thrive in the local arts.



Now during its alternative season, Of Moving Colors is bringing dancing to the streets, creating art outside the barriers of stages and theaters. City Bound performances are dedicated to Baton Rouge, with productions occurring at iconic locations throughout the city.



The organization began the alternative season with a collaboration with Opera Louisiane, and hopes to continue to work with other artists around the Capital City. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram to catch upcoming City Bound performances.



You can join in on the artistic expression of dance through Of Moving Colors’ variety of community events and classes throughout the year.



Upcoming events:



Dancers InVest

Support local artists by donating to Dancers InVest. With every dollar donated to its fundraiser this year, Of Moving Colors hopes to continue educating the community with art and dance. Dancers are given plain vests that they can decorate with prizes from donations. This fundraiser runs through Oct. 31 and the organization hopes to collect $4,500. You can donate here.



Dance For Parkinson’s

This empowering dance class encourages participants to explore music and movement. Dance for Parkinson’s classes are designed for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their friends and family, offering a creative outlet for all. The class are free every Thursday at 9 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. A special fall schedule includes classes on Nov. 2, 9 and 16 at 1 p.m. at the Neuromedical Center of Baton Rouge.