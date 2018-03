The New Orleans-based franchise has officially signed its first Baton Rouge lease and is headed for LSU.

The gourmet hot dog and sausage restaurant will be in the Arlington Marketplace on the corner of Lee and Burbank, anchored by Rouse’s Supermarket. Investors say that after looking at over 25 sites for the new Dat Dog, LSU seems to be the best fit. Dat Dog is set to open for the start of football season this fall. Read more about the upcoming restaurant here.

LSU corndogs<LSU Dat Dogs