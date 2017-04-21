Ever been to Dat Dog in New Orleans and prayed that the gourmet hot dog restaurant would make its way to Baton Rouge? Your prayers have been answered.

The restaurant chain will open three locations in Baton Rouge beginning in late 2017, The Advocate reports. Dat Dog currently has menu options such as the Crawfish Etoufee Dog (exactly what it sounds like), The “Sea Dog” Special (beer-battered cod in a hot dog bun with onions, tomatoes, tartar sauce and yellow mustard) and classic hot dogs and sausages.

