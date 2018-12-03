Dead and loving it: Dead Poet brings nightlife to LSU campus

Dead Poet, the new bar on East Boyd, promises to bring you a great time in a beautiful space without any pretentiousness. With a stage for entertainment, tasteful decoration, and murals of poets, musicians, and lyricists who have all gone to that big dance party in the sky, the place already seems to deliver on that promise.

Co-owner Remi de Matteo said that the decision to open a high concept bar near campus was realtor-led. What started off as a project leaning toward Mid City soon became something new and unique near LSU.

“Once we started looking at the potential in the space and where the student market has shifted as far as housing, and the lack of bars of this caliber in the area, we got really excited,” de Matteo said.

One of the goals of Dead Poet is to push Baton Rouge nightlife in a more positive direction and embrace the upswing in the arts citywide.

“Baton Rouge has struggled with a sense of self identity, besides LSU and being the capital city,” de Matteo explained. “I’m really excited with what’s going on with the burgeoning music, art, and food scene. I think we’re starting to see a Renaissance and a coming together, so we’re trying to use as many local vendors as we can.”

So why dead poets and musicians? It’s a nod to the higher education that LSU offers and an ode to great wordsmiths who have shared their talents before passing on.

“We were thinking about modern day poets and amazing lyricists. Someone mentioned Kurt Cobain and from there a light bulb went off,” de Matteo explained. The team invited local artist Ellen Ogden to illustrate these poets and bring the walls of the venue to life with murals featuring artists such as Tupac Shakur, Freddie Mercury, Edgar Allan Poe, and Emily Dickinson.

The bar will offer 34 beers on draft, draft cocktails, draft wine, frozen margaritas from Velvet Cactus, and more. These options alone seem to stand out among the current campus bars, but that’s not all Dead Poet is offering.

“We really thought the students deserve something great. The sound system is by PreSonus, a Baton Rouge-based business that is the best in the city. Every piece of this place has been curated to create the best experience,” de Matteo said. “As much of this space that we could make from Baton Rouge for Baton Rouge, we did.”

With the stage comes the potential for open mic nights, comedy, live music, poetry slams, and perhaps even a burlesque show (which is currently absent from the BR bar scene). De Matteo is pumped for the opportunity to bring fun and exciting acts to the Dead Poet stage.“We just want people to come in here and have a blast in a nice environment.”

Join the festivities as Dead Poet celebrates its grand opening Friday, December 7 at 623 E. Boyd Dr., and visit them on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest.