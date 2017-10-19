Deadline for Amazon HQ2 proposals today

Several cities are making their final pitches to draw Amazon’s attention before today’s deadline to submit proposals for the company’s second headquarters.

HQ2, as the project is called, is projected to cost $5 billion to build and create 50,000 jobs wherever it lands according to CNN Money. That’s the kind of incentive which led Tuscon, Ariz. to send CEO Jeff Bezos a giant cactus, and New York City to light up the Empire State Building orange for the night.

Smaller metro areas are also jumping on the hype train. Baton Rouge’s Metro Council passed a measure encouraging city officials to pursue Amazon’s opportunity. Little Rock, Ark. took a different tact and put out a full-page “break-up letter” in newspapers highlighting the benefits of a smaller urban footprint and more “relaxed” pace.

New Orleans holds out hope of meeting Amazon’s list of amenities it wants wherever it locates, such as access to an international airport and room to expand HQ2 to the same size as its Seattle headquarters.

Even if cities competing for the brass ring fall short, there is a likely consolation prize. Amazon could look to the same areas showing interest for future warehouses or logistics facilities as it continues to expand.