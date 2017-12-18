Dig Baton Rouge
Food & DrinkNews

‘Dearman’s’ diner reopens after fire renovations

Russell Jones
23 hours ago

A Baton Rouge burger staple is back in business after renovations from a fire nearly two years ago, according to The Advocate.

Dearman’s will once again offer classic burgers, shakes, and fries in the Bocage Village Shopping Center starting Monday.

The renovations also brought a few changes – some more tables, a relocated grill, and a veggie burger as well as a grilled chicken sandwich, according to The Business Report.

Dearman’s was dealt a $500,000 blow in a March 2016 fire. Getting back open for burger business also proved to be a challenge, with lease issues followed by permitting and other repair troubles. Some faithful patrons even created a “Save Dearman’s” Facebook page to keep people updated on progress.

Image: Save Dearman’s / Facebook

