Delayed Ogden Park Prowl set for Saturday

The rescheduled Ogden Park Prowl is set to party this weekend, though it’s likely to be chillier than originally planned.

The art hop and block party was scheduled for Oct. 7, but was delayed to Saturday, Dec. 2 due to Hurricane Nate. Clearer skies are in the forecast now, but temperatures will be in the low 70s by the weekend according to forecasters.

The Prowl is eight blocks’ worth of open houses, yard displays, live music, and local shopping organized by the Ogden Park Civic Association. Dozens of artists and makers are taking part, and six different stages will feature live music, spoken word, and other entertainers throughout the Prowl.

The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday with more information on the Ogden Park Prowl website and Facebook.