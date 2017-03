Big Mike’s, a Denham Springs bar that suffered flood damage last August, is set to be featured on the TV show “Bar Rescue” this Sunday, according to a news release.

This episode of the hit Spike show is a little different than normal. Crown Royal donated $10,000 to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McCallister donated his time to the episode.

The show will air at 9 p.m. on Spike TV.

Photo via SpikeTV.

