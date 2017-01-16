Even though Louisiana’s strawberry crops have endured floods, winds and freezing temperatures, producers are expecting this year’s season to be OK, according to an LSU AgCenter news release.

“Some of our growers here in Tangipahoa did sustain some damage with the freeze, but overall it’s not too bad,” LSU AgCenter agent Whitney Wallace said in the release. “Some of the worst damage occurs when the blooms that are on the plants are burnt from the cold weather.”

Many strawberry growers in the state use cloth row covers to keep the plants warm, and this year some had to double cover to keep the berries safe. Strawberries are usually finished being harvested by mid-May.

The number of strawberry growers in Louisiana has shrunk from about 200 in 2005 to just around 80 today, according to the release.

