Reindeer Run & Jingle Bell Jog
- Downtown Baton Rouge
- Lafayette Street and North Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 7080
01dec7:00 am10:00 pmReindeer Run & Jingle Bell Jog
Not just one, but TWO races! And join us after for the Festival of Lights featuring Santa Claus, live music, fireworks, free outdoor ice skating and much more. Bring your
Not just one, but TWO races! And join us after for the Festival of Lights featuring Santa Claus, live music, fireworks, free outdoor ice skating and much more. Bring your family out for the run and enjoy the holiday fun!
In keeping with the holiday spirit, we are partnering with the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program. Runners and spectators are encouraged to bring a NEW, unwrapped toy to donate to the race site.
For more information and to register, click here! And stay up-to-date with race updates by following Forum 35.
Have a question? Send us an email at [email protected]
Time
(Friday) 7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
Downtown Baton Rouge
Lafayette Street and North Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 7080
01dec9:00 am12:00 pmHPH Holiday Pop Up!
Wednesday: 11-2 Thursday: 9-2 Friday: 9-12 Come pop by this week and get some Christmas shopping done with Hands Producing Hope! Give gifts this year that are not only handmade but are empowering
Wednesday: 11-2
Thursday: 9-2
Friday: 9-12
Come pop by this week and get some Christmas shopping done with Hands Producing Hope! Give gifts this year that are not only handmade but are empowering the women who made it and their local community!! We will also have some exclusive sales going on that you won’t want to miss.
Check out our site to see our products and to learn more about what we do: www.handsproducinghope.org
Time
(Friday) 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Location
The Parlor
705 St. Joseph Street
01dec10:00 am12:00 pmHoliday Candles Workshop
Make your own soy based candles, choosing from a variety of fragrances. We will all make an 8 ounce candle in an attractive lidded container; then you can choose from
Make your own soy based candles, choosing from a variety of fragrances. We will all make an 8 ounce candle in an attractive lidded container; then you can choose from other containers that will be provided, or you can bring your own containers to fill. All other materials are provided.
Added bonus: We will also make lavender and eucalyptus salts for the bath. (Remember to bring your favorite containers to make some very special candles!!)
Cost: $55.
You must preregister for this class by contacting the instructor,
Mary Helen Borck at [email protected]
Time
(Friday) 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Location
The Journey Lab
731 Franklin Street
01dec10:00 am12:00 pmThe Difference is Us Community Luncheon
Join us for our 2nd World AIDS Day observation luncheon on December 1. FREE Entertainment, free food, powerful testomonials, great company. Can't get a better deal than
Join us for our 2nd World AIDS Day observation luncheon on December 1. FREE Entertainment, free food, powerful testomonials, great company. Can’t get a better deal than that. Seats are limited RSVP TODAY.
Time
(Friday) 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Location
McKinley Alumni Center
1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive
01dec10:30 am12:00 pmStories in Art
Join us for a special installment of Stories in Art featuring local author Melissa Mahoney Wallace. Wallace will be signing her coloring book "It's Great to Be a Baton Rouge
Join us for a special installment of Stories in Art featuring local author Melissa Mahoney Wallace. Wallace will be signing her coloring book “It’s Great to Be a Baton Rouge Kid,” available for purchase in the LSU Museum Store, while kids color a few pages from the book. This program continues the first Friday of each month with a different story and activity each time. Free.
Time
(Friday) 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Location
LSU Museum of Art
100 Lafayette Street, Fifth Floor, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801