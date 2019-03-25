Dick Vitale Defends LSU Comments on Off the Bench

ESPN’s energetic and beloved college basketball commentator, Dick Vitale, faced the heat as he joined the second hour of Jordy Culotta’s and T-Bob Hebert’s Off the Bench this morning. Vitale has been a strong critic of head coach Will Wade and has supported his indefinite suspension that took place on March 8th.

From the start, Vitale defended his views stating, “Your coach is on record, he is on record, black and white, no you can’t hide it. It’s there. His words talking about buying players. One of the biggest sins and crimes in all of sports,” referring to the alleged leaked tape of Will Wade discussing making a deal to obtain a player.

#OTB HOUR 2: We were joined by @DickieV of @espn to discuss the current state of College Basketball surrounding the FBI wiretap scandals, take your calls and more. @1045espn @ESPNRadioNOLA https://t.co/8XMfEsi9v6 — OFF THE BENCH (@OTB_ESPN) March 25, 2019

Culotta and T-Bob were not having it, calling into question if Vitale had heard the entire tape in question and if Louisville’s head coach, Rick Pitino should have the same treatment as Will Wade due to Louisville’s Adidas Scandal. The conversation got so heated at one point, Vitale yelled, “I come on your damn show, but don’t you call me a hypocrite.”

Despite his criticisms of Will Wade, Vitale says he has nothing but the upmost respect for the LSU players. “Those kids deserve what they do…I was impressed with them like you cannot believe,” he said on the show. “In fact, in Maryland, I had said on Twitter if it’s close come to the wire, these kids know how to win it. They’ve got a winners mentality.”

LSU will take on Michigan State this Friday at 6 p.m. You can also check out the entire interview with Dick Vitale on Off the Bench here.