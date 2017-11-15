Did you get news or info from a Russian Twitter bot?

A report by The Advocate says two Twitter accounts which were actively spreading news about events in Baton Rouge and New Orleans appear to have been handles created by the Russian intelligence community.

The accounts, @BatonRougeVoice and @NewOrleansON, were among hundreds of accounts identified by Twitter as being part of a Russian-backed campaign to spread misinformation.

According to The Advocate, the accounts were active and spreading information about the removal of Confederate monuments in New Orleans as well as the ambush killings of three police officers in Baton Rouge. They also focused on bringing in as many followers as they could.

The report also said the handles spread enough news during last year’s flooding that they were tagged along with legitimate news outlets by companies trying to let people know about resources, which could have given them more credibility in the eyes of social media users.

One Republican political consultant spoke to The Advocate about interactions they had with the account, saying they were shocked to learn they had been conversing with a Russian-backed agent.

The accounts have since been deactivated.