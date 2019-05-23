DIG Dinner: An Evening Spent with Doe’s!

This week DIG had Dinner at a Mid City staple founded in 1941, and are known for their homemade hot tamales and 2.5-pound steaks. Doe’s Eat Place welcomed us with open arms and more than enough food, that of which we can’t wait to showcase for you!
Hot Tamales
Doe’s Eat Place began our meal with six steaming, homemade hot tamales wrapped in waxed paper and served with a piping hot bowl of chili. The corn meal breaded tamales were stuffed with ground meat produced in-house from cuts of Doe’s Eat Place’s wide variety of steaks. The recipe for the Hot Tamales hasn’t changed since Doe created it in 1941, attesting to their exquisite taste and everlasting satisfaction to customers throughout the years
Fried Asparagus
After sampling the infamous Hot Tamales, we were given the opportunity to try their Fried Asparagus and we dare say that Doe’s Eat Place has the best we’ve ever tasted. Blanched, breaded then fried to order, these fresh asparagus held their true texture and flavor like no other we’ve ever seen. What’s more, Doe’s Eat Place takes this dish to the next level by generously drizzling a cheddar and pepper jack mornay on top of the Fried Asparagus accompanied by chunks of fresh crab meat.
Butter Poached Trout
2.5-pound Cowboy Cut Ribeye
For our main course at
However, our 2.5-pound Cowboy Cut Ribeye stole the show seeing as it was almost too large for the dish that it was platted on! Cooked medium rare (because there is no other way to have a steak) and literally dripping in flavor, this marbled ribeye came seasoned to perfection. As if the ribeye itself isn’t enough, the dish also comes with lightly salted, crab boiled red potatoes reminiscent of a good ole Louisiana seafood cookout.
Dinner without cocktails is a crime so naturally, we ordered one of Doe’s Eat Place’s limited edition “5 Alarm Cocktails” all created with increasingly hotter ingredients as one moves down the drink selection. The “French Revolution,” crafted with gin, lemon juice, champagne, and homemade
habanero tincture as well as habanero
Cheesecake with Louisiana Strawberry Sauce
Chocolate Éclair Cake
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
After a few stretches and deep breathes, we prepared ourselves for three of Doe’s Eat Place’s delectable desserts, a Cheesecake with Louisiana Strawberry Sauce, a Chocolate Éclair Cake and a White Chocolate Bread Pudding. The Cheesecake with Louisiana Strawberry
The Chocolate Éclair
We cannot thank Doe’s Eat Place enough for their time, hospitality, and exquisite food! Be sure to check them out and get a taste from this Mid City establishment at 3723 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. For more information, follow the link here!