DIG Dinner: An Evening Spent with Doe’s!

This week DIG had Dinner at a Mid City staple founded in 1941, and are known for their homemade hot tamales and 2.5-pound steaks. Doe’s Eat Place welcomed us with open arms and more than enough food, that of which we can’t wait to showcase for you!

Hot Tamales

Doe’s Eat Place began our meal with six steaming, homemade hot tamales wrapped in waxed paper and served with a piping hot bowl of chili. The corn meal breaded tamales were stuffed with ground meat produced in-house from cuts of Doe’s Eat Place’s wide variety of steaks. The recipe for the Hot Tamales hasn’t changed since Doe created it in 1941, attesting to their exquisite taste and everlasting satisfaction to customers throughout the years

Fried Asparagus

After sampling the infamous Hot Tamales, we were given the opportunity to try their Fried Asparagus and we dare say that Doe’s Eat Place has the best we’ve ever tasted. Blanched, breaded then fried to order, these fresh asparagus held their true texture and flavor like no other we’ve ever seen. What’s more, Doe’s Eat Place takes this dish to the next level by generously drizzling a cheddar and pepper jack mornay on top of the Fried Asparagus accompanied by chunks of fresh crab meat.

Butter Poached Trout

2.5-pound Cowboy Cut Ribeye

For our main course at Doe’s Eat Place DIG was given the Butter Poached Trout and a HUGE 2.5-pound Cowboy Cut Ribeye. The healthy serving of Butter Poached Trout came flakey and poached to perfection, topped with diced red peppers, served atop crostini and pepper jack creamed spinach making for a delightfully colorful as well as a delectable dish.

However, our 2.5-pound Cowboy Cut Ribeye stole the show seeing as it was almost too large for the dish that it was platted on! Cooked medium rare (because there is no other way to have a steak) and literally dripping in flavor, this marbled ribeye came seasoned to perfection. As if the ribeye itself isn’t enough, the dish also comes with lightly salted, crab boiled red potatoes reminiscent of a good ole Louisiana seafood cookout.

Dinner without cocktails is a crime so naturally, we ordered one of Doe’s Eat Place’s limited edition “5 Alarm Cocktails” all created with increasingly hotter ingredients as one moves down the drink selection. The “French Revolution,” crafted with gin, lemon juice, champagne, and homemade

habanero tincture as well as habanero syrup, didn’t disappoint our taste buds or watering eyes.

Cheesecake with Louisiana Strawberry Sauce

Chocolate Éclair Cake

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

After a few stretches and deep breathes, we prepared ourselves for three of Doe’s Eat Place’s delectable desserts, a Cheesecake with Louisiana Strawberry Sauce, a Chocolate Éclair Cake and a White Chocolate Bread Pudding. The Cheesecake with Louisiana Strawberry Sauce, served in a miniature mason jar, came soft, with an almost velvet texture when cut, lightly topped with micro bread crumbs then drizzled in the Louisiana strawberry sauce. The same strawberry sauce was used to concoct an off-menu dessert cocktail for us, built with lemon juice, rum, Moscato and a drop of the before mentioned sauce, deemed the Ponchatoula 75.

The Chocolate Éclair Cake, served cold, came coated in a thin layer of rich chocolate and filled with a vanilla pastry cream and Chantilly blend, folded together to perfection (our favorite). Last but not least, the savory White Chocolate Bread Pudding arrived perfectly warm, soaking in its sweet sauce making for a marvelous end to a marvelous meal.

We cannot thank Doe’s Eat Place enough for their time, hospitality, and exquisite food! Be sure to check them out and get a taste from this Mid City establishment at 3723 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. For more information, follow the link here!

