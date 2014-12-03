DIG Dinner: Local staple Rock-N-Sake continues to innovate menu

This week’s DIG Dinner features Rock-N-Sake, a sushi staple that opened its doors in 2006 and continues to innovate its menu with new and diverse items. Located off Perkins Road next to the Overpass, Rock-N-Sake is full of Asian inspired delights, ranging from pork belly vinaigrette Brussels sprouts to mouth-watering Garlic Salmon Roll.

With new cocktails and an ever-changing menu including weekly and monthly specials, Rock-N-Sake has become a Capital City favorite. We sat down for dinner, and here are some items we knew we had to share:

Pork Belly Vinaigrette Brussels Sprouts

This began our four-course meal and was an instant favorite. The bite size, crispy greens were flash fried, tossed in their tangy sauce, and served to us in a heaping pile. This appetizer led us directly into our favorite part of the meal – cocktails!

Blueberry Lemon Drop

Rock-N-Sake delivered a refreshing blueberry lemon drop, containing a lovely twist. This cocktail, comprised of house-made sweet and sour mix, blueberry vodka, freshly squeezed lemon juice and premium triple sec, made for a stimulating break after our appetizer, so much so that we had two! The hint of blueberries broke ties from a traditional lemon drop and gave way to a smoother, sweeter finish. After cocktails, we moved into Rock-N-Sake’s second course.

Kale & Salmon Sashimi

Rock-N-Sake served many great eats, but we dare say that the kale and salmon sashimi stole the show. This must-have dish is comprised of fresh salmon sashimi with dashi-fried crispy kale, fresh orange segments, candied walnuts, truffle-ponzu and garlic oil, making this light, keto-friendly dish as flavorful as it was beautiful. After we enjoyed Rock-N-Sake’s first two dishes, it was time for the staple of all sushi restaurants – a sushi roll!

Garlic Salmon Roll

The garlic salmon roll includes coconut-tempura shrimp, cream cheese and avocado rolled in soy paper. The roll is topped with snow crab and fresh salmon, brushed with grated garlic and olive oil, lightly seared and finally topped with ponzu, smelt roe, green onions and sesame seeds. You could taste the combination of flavors and textures in every bite. The flavors didn’t rely on the fresh fish but rather complemented it, attesting to Rock-N-Sake’s dedication to providing dishes with ingredients that fully accentuate one another. Now that we’ve gushed about the main courses, we can move into the one that really matters – dessert!

Vanilla Crepe Cake

We indulged in Rock-N-Sake’s dessert of the day – vanilla crepe cake. Reminiscent of thin, layered pancakes, this dish came on a bed of chocolate vanilla sauce topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries, making for a perfect end to a perfect meal.

Thank you again for such a creative, elegant and tasteful meal Rock-N-Sake! We can’t wait to visit again.