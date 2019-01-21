Dig in! How to make the most of Restaurant Week

DIG Restaurant Week is here! If you’ve never gone out for a Restaurant Week experience, now’s your chance. Restaurants across town will have 3-course dinners set at lower prices than courses would normally cost. You get more food for the buck!
There’s no wrong way to Restaurant Week, but I consider myself a pro. Here are some pro-tips:
Bring a friend who shares.
Inevitably, there will be more than one dish you want to try, and there’s safety in numbers. Also, if you don’t typically scarf down three courses (but, why!?) you can order one Restaurant Week dinner and share. Since restaurants keep their normal menu running as well, you can order a Restaurant Week dinner and another item off the regular menu.
Try a new place.
Every time I go to a new place, I want to try all the things. Restaurant Week is the perfect chance to do just that. Challenge yourself – find a local spot that’s new to you!
Post your photos. Use the hashtag #EATBR.
Every Restaurant Week is a fundraiser and this one is near and dear to my heart – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Take a photo of your food and post it on social media with #eatBR. DIG will donate $2 to the Food Bank for every photo posted!
There are so many standout dishes, so check out out the menus at eatbr.com and see what inspires you. Here are some of my top picks:
Our Mom’s – Homemade Roast Beef Poboy
FlambéeCafe – Muffulétta Tarte Flambée
Mike Anderson’s– Petit Shrimp Norman: jumbo fried shrimp topped with crabmeat etoufee’
Beausoliel – Rabbit Fricassce: jasmine pilaf, root vegetable medley
Stinky’s Fish Camp – Smokey Braised Short Ribs: pepper jack cheese grits, green beans
Bistro Byronz – Mini King Cake Bread Pudding
18 Steak – Pappardelle Pasta: lamb Bolognese, basil, ricotta cheese
Kalurah – Jasmine Panna Cotta
What are your go-to spots for Restaurant Week, and what new places are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments. Happy eating!