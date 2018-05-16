DIG in with White Star Market

White Star Market is officially in business! The long awaited food hall in Mid City opens Wednesday night for a ticketed event and Thursday for normal business hours. What are you most excited to try?

Gov’t Taco: FINALLY we get to enjoy the tacos from Jay Ducote and the Gov’t Taco team whenever we want! After years of pop ups Gov’t Taco is officially open for business.

Can’t miss item: Bovine Bureaucracy

Rêve Coffee Roasters: Rêve is the French word for dream, which is pretty much what the coffee tastes like. The Acadiana-based coffee shop has planted its first roots in Baton Rouge at White Star Market.

Can’t miss item: Thunder Moon Kombucha

The Big Squeezy: This place is great for all of you trying to stay on the lighter side while visiting White Star. But don’t think Big Squeezy is all about juice! They’ve got plenty more to offer.

Can’t miss item: Greeña Colada

Chow Yum Phat: Chow Yum Phat serves what they call “Asian street food” but don’t let the “street food” term scare you. They have a rotating menu but expect plenty of pho, ramen and bahn mi’s.

Can’t miss item: Pho Dumplings

Dat’z Italian: The brick oven pizza restaurant is heating up White Star Market (literally). With a wide variety of pizzas to chose from, Dat’z is sure to impress anyone.

Can’t miss item: Caprese Pizza

Jolie @ The Market: So nice they had to do it twice! Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar has opened its second location in Baton Rouge so we can enjoy even more delicious raw and charbroiled oysters.

Can’t miss item: Classic Chargrilled Oysters

Mouton: Is it really Baton Rouge if it doesn’t include a bar? Mouton brings a variety of cocktails, wines and craft beers to White Star.

Can’t miss item: Frozen Negroni

Fete Au Fete: This NOLA-based food truck & restaurant has finally found its permanent home in Baton Rouge. After its success at the St. Roch food hall in New Orleans, Fete-Au-Fete is taking southern comfort food to a new level.

Can’t miss item: Cubano Sandwich

Michael Mangham’s Southern Plate: Southern Plate probably has the biggest menu in White Star Market, which includes breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Also, be sure to try out some of their delicious desserts on your way out.

Can’t miss item: Crawfish Éttouffee

Photos by Sean Gasser, Season Vining, and Andre Hellickson